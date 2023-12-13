Advertise
Teen injured in Tuesday night Selma shooting

Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one teenage boy injured.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one teenage boy injured.

Police say units were called to Vaughan Regional Medical Center about a gunshot victim around 7:30 p.m.

At the hospital, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Police determined that the shooting happened in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The Selma Police Department, with the assistance of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, identified and located a 16-year-old suspect and took them into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Selma Police Department.

