Trenholm State Community College opens The Councill Food Pantry for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Trenholm State Community College recently launched a new effort to ensure its students are fed. It’s called The Councill Food Pantry. The idea is to ensure every Trenholm student can access nutritious food at no cost.

The Councill Food Pantry event also goes another step to provide personal care items. Hence, it addresses food insecurity, promotes the whole student’s success, not just academic success, and eliminates any barriers students may have to access fundamental necessities.

“Addressing the essential needs of our students is paramount to their success, and The Councill stands as a beacon of support, ensuring that no student faces the challenge of hunger alone. By providing food and personal care items, we are not just alleviating immediate concerns but fostering an environment where every student can thrive academically, personally, and with dignity. The significance of our food pantry extends beyond its shelves—it is a testament to our commitment to the holistic well-being of our students, empowering them to excel both inside and outside the classroom,” said Trenholm Vice President Theresa Mays.

Visit www.trenholmstate.edu/food-pantry or call 334-420-4276 to learn more about The Councill Food Pantry and how to donate in order to keep it up and running.

