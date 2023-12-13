Advertise
USPS preparing for holiday season mail increase

Postal employees are processing an influx of mail this time of year.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service.

Ahead of the holidays, processing and distribution centers prepare for the influx of mail and packages by adding more people to their staff from their facility to the door.

“We’ve converted over 150,000 employees, as well as brought on seasonal employees to assist us with the processing of the volume,” said Felisha McMickle, plant manager for the Montgomery processing and distribution center at Winton Blount.

McMickle mentioned the use of the post office’s Ground Advantage service has been part of the reason behind the influx. Ground Advantage is an affordable way to send packages to be delivered in two to five business days.

McMickle said customers will have mail and packages delivered on time before Christmas when they send off items before close of business on Dec. 18.

