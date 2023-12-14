Advertise
3rd suspect charged in Sept. shooting death of Montgomery teen

A 16-year-old boy is now the third suspect charged in the Sept. 10 shooting death of a Montgomery teen.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old boy is now the third suspect charged in the Sept. 10 shooting death of a Montgomery teen.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and is charged with murder.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Gazebo East Drive where first responders found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The teenager was pronounced dead and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The first suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 3.

No other information or motive was released. The investigation is ongoing.

