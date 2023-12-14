Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADPH: ER visits rising from viral respiratory illnesses circulating

As the holidays draw near, cases of several viral respiratory illnesses are going up in Alabama.
As the holidays draw near, cases of several viral respiratory illnesses are going up in Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the holidays draw near, cases of several viral respiratory illnesses are going up in Alabama.

The most recent update from the State department of public health, for the week ending Dec. 9, shows the number of emergency room visits for these illnesses was over 6%. That’s an 18% increase from the week before.

Among those ER visits, most of the cases were the flu. Cases of COVID-19 and RSV were also reported.

In October, the Alabama Department of Public Health launched a dashboard for tracking ER visits related to these illnesses.

The flu typically peaks in Alabama in January. There are vaccines available for the flu and COVID.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
F-18 Blue Angel jet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2023.
Blue Angels coming to Maxwell Air Force Base
Travis Mims
Prattville man charged in 2022 Montgomery homicide
An overturned tractor/trailer at the Exit 171 interchange is causing delays
Scene clear where overturned truck caused delays on I-65 south in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023....
After recalls and infections, experts say safer eyedrops will require new FDA powers
The Dental Record: Government regulations allow dentists to do something most doctors don’t
The Dental Record: Government regulations allow dentists to do something most doctors don’t