ADPH: ER visits rising from viral respiratory illnesses circulating

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the holidays draw near, cases of several viral respiratory illnesses are going up in Alabama.

The most recent update from the State department of public health, for the week ending Dec. 9, shows the number of emergency room visits for these illnesses was over 6%. That’s an 18% increase from the week before.

Among those ER visits, most of the cases were the flu. Cases of COVID-19 and RSV were also reported.

In October, the Alabama Department of Public Health launched a dashboard for tracking ER visits related to these illnesses.

The flu typically peaks in Alabama in January. There are vaccines available for the flu and COVID.

