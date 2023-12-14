Alabama, Auburn announce 2024 football schedules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tide and the Tigers have announced their respective football schedules for the 2024 season.

Alabama

Aug. 31 - Western Kentucky

Sept. 7 - USF

Sept. 14 - at Wisconsin

Sept. 21 - Open Date

Sept. 28 - Georgia

Oct. 5 - at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12 - South Carolina

Oct. 19 - at Tennessee

Oct. 26 - Missouri

Nov. 2 - open date

Nov. 9 - at LSU

Nov. 16 - Mercer

Nov. 23 - at Oklahoma

Nov. 30 - Auburn

Auburn

Aug. 31 - Alabama A&M

Sept. 7 - California

Sept. 14 - New Mexico

Sept. 21 - Arkansas

Sept. 28 - Oklahoma

Oct. 5 - at Georgia

Oct. 12 - open date

Oct. 19 at Missouri

Oct. 26 - at Kentucky

Nov. 2 - Vanderbilt

Nov. 9 - open date

Nov. 16 - ULM

Nov. 23 - Texas A&M

Nov. 30 at Alabama

