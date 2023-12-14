Alabama lawmakers discuss prison reform

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some lawmakers say they have ideas to help the ongoing issues in Alabama’s prisons. This comes after Wednesday’s legislative prison oversight committee meeting, where the families got emotional describing their loved ones’ lives behind bars.

Lawmakers agree the situation inside Alabama prisons is dire, but the solutions to the problems depend on the party.

A new prison is being built in Elmore County. It will cost over $1 billion. And another is planned for Escambia County.

There is no update from the Alabama Department of Corrections on the progress of either. But lawmakers say the future facilities aren’t a short-term solution to the overcrowding and violence in current state prisons.

“Nobody deserves to feel unsafe wherever they are sleeping at night,” said Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County.

“There’s just so many different things that are at crisis level that it sometimes feels overwhelming,” Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa County.

Democrats have filed several bills to help reduce Alabama’s prison population. Some include possibly releasing some inmates early. But Republicans are concerned about the safety of the public, and that’s why they want to see improvements made inside state prisons.

“We’ve got to have a lot of conversations about it. I don’t have the silver bullet to answer,” said Simpson.

England has filed six bills so far to reform ADOC and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. One of the bills would create an oversight committee for the pardon and paroles board. Another bill would allow certain inmates to be re-sentenced.

“The parole board needs significant reform. It’s not about public safety. And depending on your perspective, some believe it’s about creating a labor force,” England said.

A recent lawsuit claims the state is denying parole for inmates, creating a workforce they say is equal to “modern day slavery.”

Alabama has one of the lowest rates of parole in the country.

