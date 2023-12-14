Alabama mom raising money for autistic son’s service dog

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - An Eclectic mother needs help as she raises money for a service dog for her son.

Andrea Carter’s 4-year-old son, Liam, was diagnosed with autism two years ago and is nonverbal. Carter says certain situations can cause a lot of anxiety and stress for him.

When she heard a service dog could help Liam navigate life, she set out on a mission to make it a reality.

She connected with Cupid Seymour, a professional dog trainer and owner of Cupid’s DogHouse Inc. Seymour traveled to Maryland to pick up 9-week-old service dog in training named Bo.

“The service dog, for him, I feel like would just make him so much more comfortable, especially out in public. Even seeing them interact today for the first time, you can see a lot of the stress to go away,” Carter said. “I just feel like this would really, really change his life.”

Training Bo for a life of service will take 18 to 20 months and cost thousands of dollars, and it’s not covered by insurance.

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost. They are asking the public to help them meet their $30,000 goal.

