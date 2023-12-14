Advertise
Alabama mom raising money for autistic son’s service dog

Liam's family is raising money to train his service dog, Bo.
Liam's family is raising money to train his service dog, Bo.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - An Eclectic mother needs help as she raises money for a service dog for her son.

Andrea Carter’s 4-year-old son, Liam, was diagnosed with autism two years ago and is nonverbal. Carter says certain situations can cause a lot of anxiety and stress for him.

When she heard a service dog could help Liam navigate life, she set out on a mission to make it a reality.

She connected with Cupid Seymour, a professional dog trainer and owner of Cupid’s DogHouse Inc. Seymour traveled to Maryland to pick up 9-week-old service dog in training named Bo.

“The service dog, for him, I feel like would just make him so much more comfortable, especially out in public. Even seeing them interact today for the first time, you can see a lot of the stress to go away,” Carter said. “I just feel like this would really, really change his life.”

Training Bo for a life of service will take 18 to 20 months and cost thousands of dollars, and it’s not covered by insurance.

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost. They are asking the public to help them meet their $30,000 goal.

