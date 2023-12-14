Birmingham Zoo exhumes historic graves to make way new exhibit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several projects are underway at the Birmingham Zoo, including one that is getting a lot of attention online.

Zoo officials say they are in the process of digging up a dozen or so graves, a part of a forgotten cemetery over 100 years old that overlaps parts of the zoo. Zoo officials say they are working with an archeologist to carefully and respectfully place the graves in individual pine boxes. From there, they will lay them to rest again at a later date.

The goal is to make way for a new exhibit opening sometime next year.

Cougar Crossing is a 15,000 square foot area with public viewings of Cougars and Bobcats. But before it can see the light of day, zoo officials say they have to move the remains of people who are buried there. Zoo CEO, Chris Pfefferkorn, says with the help of archeologists, they are in the process of digging in the area slated for Cougar Crossing and identifying the remains. The process started this week, with ground preparation coming back in November, with the permission of the Alabama historical society

“These folks came from all walks of life and we want to tell that to the best of our ability.”, said Pfefferkorn. “They came here from around the world to mine, do the railroads, build buildings, build the streets.”

According to zoo officials, 4,700 people are buried at the gravesite. Some are credited with building the magic city during the late 1800s and early 1900s, as recorded by the Birmingham library.

“We are storing them in a secure locker, metal vans, and we keep them secured in the climate control so there’s no impact to those remains until they’re put in the boxes and re-interred.”, said Pfefferkorn. “We’ll do a multi denominational service to show them the dignity and respect that they deserve when we re-inter them.”

Archeologist from the University of Alabama are the ones working to exhume the remains. According to officials, there is no organized record of the burials. Due to the age of the site, the work will have to be done by hand, in an effort to avoid hitting remains with heavy machinery.

The process is expected to be completed by February, making way for Cougar Crossing late next year. Archeologists recommend another 90 days, weather permitting, to work on the excavation.

