Community college enrollment increases in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama community college system is reporting a 6% increase in enrollment for 2023.

More than 80,000 Alabamians are enrolling. Some schools like Central Alabama Community College in Prattville, have seen even more growth.

“Here at CACC were seeing a 8% increase just this past year, and we have also seen an increase in our noncredit workforce programs,” said Emily Owens with Central Alabama Community College.

The community has four locations offering programs in medical, automotive, hospitality, cosmetic, and many other industries.

They also offer programs to high school students looking to learn work skills after graduation, helping Alabama’s economy by filling businesses with skilled workers.

“This is a workforce training program that was developed in partnership with our Alabama businesses, so the training really does align with the skills that our state employees say they need to see in workers,” said Owens.

In addition to growth in enrollment, Central Alabama Community College is putting the finishing touches on a new health science wing with new labs and equipment that will be made available this spring.

