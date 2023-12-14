Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Families of Alabama inmates confront lawmakers over prison conditions

Families of current and former inmates held a protest at the Capitol over prison living conditions.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Conditions inside Alabama’s prisons were the focus of a protest outside the state Capitol Wednesday. Families of current and former inmates shared their stories and concerns with state lawmakers on the conditions inside state prisons.

Lawmakers overseeing the construction of Alabama’s new prison met to hear their concerns. There was no update on the construction of the state’s new prison. The meeting was focused on giving the public a chance to share their thoughts on the conditions of the prison system.

One of those protesting was Rebecca Crafton, who said her son was attacked with a pipe by another inmate.

“Some days are good. Some days are bad. I really don’t know. They’re still not letting us see him,” said Crafton.

Her story isn’t unique, and their family is lucky her son survived. Carla Crawford with Alabama Appleseed said “mortality in ADOC is five times the national average.”

Dozens of families shared stories about life behind bars with lawmakers on the legislative prison oversight committee. Families and journalists say they are uninformed when inmates die.

“At the very least, this agency should be forced to develop a protocol to inform family members about the deaths of their loved ones in a timely way and the next steps after that instead of being met with silence or hostility,” said journalist Beth Shelburne.

Families blame many of these issues on laws recently passed by lawmakers and an executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey that changed Alabama’s “good time” law.

“The people that I voted for are not helping me. I don’t even want to vote again,” said Carlton.

Another thing brought up during the meeting was the newly filed federal lawsuit accusing the Alabama Department of Corrections of modern day slavery for denying parole to incarcerated people to use those inmates for free labor.

“We have over 260 deaths this year and last year. We keep outpacing ourselves in violence and cruelty, and this lawsuit will seek to end the profit motive that drives this prison system,” said Lauren Faraino, a lawyer with the case.

Lawmakers told the public that they couldn’t fix anything immediately, but their long-term solution is to build a new specialized men’s prison and close three others.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Accident causing delays on I-85
Accident cleared on I-85 that was causing major delays

Latest News

Even though they're spending the holidays in the hospital, the hospital wanted to bring a...
Winter wonderland for Baptist East's pediatric patients
Maxwell Air Force Base will host the Beyond The Horizon Air and STEM show this spring.
Blue Angels coming to Montgomery
Families of current and former inmates held a protest at the Capitol over prison living...
Families of Alabama inmates confront top lawmakers
The city's top law enforcement officials made arrests in not one, but three cold case murders.
Montgomery DA announces arrests in 3 cold case homicides