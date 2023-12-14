Advertise
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Phenix City police say the 23-year-old was shot and killed behind the Synovus Bank on 13th Street on Tuesday night around 9:30. He was leaving a Christmas party
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Nice, hardworking, and a great photographer is how Ryan Boles of Eatonton, Georgia is described.

Phenix City police say the 23-year-old was shot and killed behind the Synovus Bank on 13th Street on Tuesday night around 9:30. He was leaving a Christmas party for an east Alabama business. Sources say this was a possible robbery.

WTVM producer and best friend of Boles, Eli Bradford, spoke with us on the incident.

“Seeing that he died in such a horrific manner just doesn’t make sense,” said Bradford.

Eli Bradford is also a current Columbus State University student. He roomed with Boles last fall. The two shared the same passion.

“If there is somebody that I want to consistently strive to be like on a daily basis, it’s him,” said Bradford.

Bradford says the friendship between him and Boles grew quickly when they met last year.

“Mainly because of our shared interest in film, but because of how genuine of a person he was, and how much of a good friend he was,” said Bradford.

Boles recently moved back to the area. He had only been working with Beam formerly known as CTV for three months.

Talk show host Loretta Rose tells us she had a mother-son work relationship with Boles since she has 3 children herself. She did not take the news of his shooting death lightly. She had this to say about the incident.

“I wish I would have let him talk my ear off more,” said Bradford.

We have reached out to police for a motive for the shooting but have not heard back yet.

No word if any arrests have been made.

