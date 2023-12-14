Advertise
Greenville couple marks 76th wedding anniversary

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday brought another year of matrimony to a south Alabama couple, their 76th together. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947.

The couple continues to live in the same home her mother gave them as a wedding present! They confirmed in a phone call that, once again, the historic moment would pass quietly, just like those WSFA 12 News has profiled on them every year since 2020.

How rare is such an anniversary? Extremely rare.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau:

  • 50th anniversaries - Only 6% of marriages reach this point
  • 60th anniversaries - A mere 1% of marriages reach this point
  • 70th anniversaries - An extremely small number of marriages reach this point, just 1/10th of 1%
  • 75th anniversaries - These marriages are so rare that the U.S. Census Bureau does not have data on them

The Robersons said “I do” the same day that NASCAR was founded all those years ago.

