Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘He’s brave and curious’: Zoo reveals new baby ocelot kitten

The Los Angeles Zoo shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier...
The Los Angeles Zoo shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier this year.(Los Angeles Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The Los Angeles Zoo shared a first look at one of its newest residents this week.

The zoo announced that a male ocelot kitten was born in September.

He has been living behind the scenes until he’s fully vaccinated, according to the zoo.

The ocelot kitten currently weighs about 6.5 pounds, around five times his birth weight.

Animal keeper Stephanie Zielinski has been closely monitoring the kitten and remarked that he’s already surpassed multiple milestones.

“His eyes opened after nine days, and his teeth began to erupt after 20 days. At first, he was toddling around on unsteady legs, but he’s become stronger and more agile every day. He has a big personality now, and he’s brave and curious,” she said.

Maya, the kitten’s mother, is an experienced nurturing mom, zoo officials said. This enabled keepers to limit contact, only handling him within the first few weeks to check his weight and make sure he was developing normally.

Animal caretakers said they are currently working with the kitten to build trusting relationships.

The ocelot is larger than a housecat but smaller than a bobcat. These solitary cats often rest in trees or bushes during the day, the stripes and spots of their fur provide camouflage.

The animals are nocturnal hunters, the zoo team shared. They use their excellent night vision and sensitive whiskers to help them navigate even in total darkness.

In the coming days, guests will have the opportunity to visit Maya and her kitten in their habitat at the zoo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
F-18 Blue Angel jet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2023.
Blue Angels coming to Maxwell Air Force Base
Travis Mims
Prattville man charged in 2022 Montgomery homicide
An overturned tractor/trailer at the Exit 171 interchange is causing delays
Scene clear where overturned truck caused delays on I-65 south in Montgomery

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers discuss prison reform
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 76th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2023.
Greenville couple marks 76th wedding anniversary
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week
According to Court documents, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood says ADOC forced him to sign this waiver in...
Lawsuit filed over AL death row inmate’s upcoming nitrogen hypoxia execution, claims religious liberty being violated