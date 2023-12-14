Live Nativity tells Christmas story in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The story of the birth of Jesus Christ comes to life with a live Nativity Thursday through Saturday in Montgomery.

Little Angels Shepherds, kings, and sheep will all be gathered around a manger scene. Real people and live animals will take their places for the next three nights.

Organizers say this is a way to offer the community a tangible way to celebrate Jesus’ birth, and they work hard to keep the integrity of the story and provide an as factual as possible representation of the nativity scene that happened more than 2,000 years ago.

This live Nativity this year is a partnership between Faith Radio and Haven Memory Care and is set up on Haven’s property at 1775 Halcyon Boulevard. It will be on display from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

