MPD seeking public help in Montgomery homicide investigation

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department needs the public’s help in solving the September murder of a Montgomery teen.

On Sept. 20, just before midnight, officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been fatally shot at the 3200 block of Cloud Street.

The police are seeking any information that may help their investigation.

If you have any information that might be useful in this case, please call the Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867 or download the P3-tips app. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

