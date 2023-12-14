Overturned truck causing delays on I-65 south in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned truck at the I-65/I-85 interchange in Montgomery is causing traffic delays.

An overturned tractor/trailer at the exit 171 interchange on I-65 southbound has traffic backed up in Montgomery this morning.

Travelers are advised to seek an alternate route while emergency crews work to clean up the accident.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on I-65 SB @ MP 171.2 ramp to Exit 171: I-85/Day St in Montgomery. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/dNqOpDTpaQ — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) December 14, 2023

