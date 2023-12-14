Advertise
Overturned truck causing delays on I-65 south in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned truck at the I-65/I-85 interchange in Montgomery is causing traffic delays.

An overturned tractor/trailer at the exit 171 interchange on I-65 southbound has traffic backed up in Montgomery this morning.

Travelers are advised to seek an alternate route while emergency crews work to clean up the accident.

