Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Red Cross in need of blood donations during holiday shortage

While you are out buying holiday gifts, the American Red Cross asks that you also give others...
While you are out buying holiday gifts, the American Red Cross asks that you also give others the gift of life.(WGEM)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While you are out buying holiday gifts, the American Red Cross asks that you also give others the gift of life.

Blood donations tend to decrease during the holidays, but the need for blood does not. Right now, with donations slowing down, the Red Cross has an urgent need for all blood types.

”Give the gift of life. Take an hour out of your time and donate blood or ask a friend or bring a friend. Anything you can do to help us put blood on the shelves,” said Kelly Hodges with the American Red Cross.

Click here to find a blood center near you.

The Red Cross is on another lifesaving mission as well: getting smoke detectors in every home.

As the weather turns colder, house fires happen more often. To keep you safe this winter, the Red Cross is offering free smoke alarms for anybody who needs one.

Learn how to get your free smoke alarm by clicking here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
F-18 Blue Angel jet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2023.
Blue Angels coming to Maxwell Air Force Base
Travis Mims
Prattville man charged in 2022 Montgomery homicide
An overturned tractor/trailer at the Exit 171 interchange is causing delays
Scene clear where overturned truck caused delays on I-65 south in Montgomery

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers discuss prison reform
As the holidays draw near, cases of several viral respiratory illnesses are going up in Alabama.
ER visits going up from viral respiratory illnesses circulating in Alabama
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 76th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2023.
Greenville couple marks 76th wedding anniversary
According to Court documents, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood says ADOC forced him to sign this waiver in...
Lawsuit filed over AL death row inmate’s upcoming nitrogen hypoxia execution, claims religious liberty being violated