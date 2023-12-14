Strong weekend system to bring rain and wind to parts of the Deep South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A strong area of high pressure to our north will remain in control both today and tomorrow. This will keep things quiet and dry with near normal temperatures in the lower and middle 60s both afternoons.

Skies today will have that hazy and milky appearance like they did yesterday thanks to high clouds. Still, the sun will be shining through them. Skies will be more blue tomorrow for all of Central Alabama.

Dry and comfortable weather prevails through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures won’t be as cold going forward with upper 30s tonight, mid-40s Friday night, lower 50s Saturday night, and lower 40s Sunday night. So no frost for the next four nights!

The “warmer” nights will be a result of more clouds and the chance of rain this weekend as a strong area of low pressure develops over the Gulf of Mexico and moves to our south and east.

Models still don't fully agree on how much rain and wind we will see this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Models continue to disagree on how exactly this low pressure system will impact Alabama’s weather this weekend. As a result, rain chances are only around 40% Saturday and Sunday. The highest coverage of rain should occur Saturday evening and night, which features a 60% chance of wet weather.

The trend over the last 24 hours has been to bump rain chances up at least a little bit. If models continue to trend wetter we will have to raise the weekend’s rain chances even more later today or tomorrow.

Rain is a good bet at some point Saturday and/or Sunday, but not enough confidence exists to raise chances to "high." (WSFA 12 News)

So I would begin incorporating rain into your weekend plans if they involve being outside. This is especially true between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. No storms are expected, and there won’t be any severe weather with this system despite its impressive strength.

The weekend system will also create breezy conditions each day through Monday. Wind speeds will generally be 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts of 20-30 mph likely. The wind will relax by next Tuesday as the pressure gradient weakens considerably.

Winds will gust 20-25 mph each day through Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the wind and rain this weekend we will have quiet weather next week. It will turn colder as highs only reach the 50s each afternoon. Lows will fall back down into the 30s with frosty conditions making a return to Central Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.