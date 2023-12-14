Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect had no prior connection to murdered priest, prosecutors say

Funeral details were released for Fr. Stephen Gutgsell, who was murder in Fort Calhoun on Sunday.
By Gina Dvorak and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT/Gray New) - Prosecutors say the man accused of killing a Catholic priest had no prior connection to him.

Kierre Williams, 43, made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning via Zoom. Williams faces homicide charges in the death of Father Stephen Gutgsell.

Father Stephen Gutgsell died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of Catholic...
Father Stephen Gutgsell died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of Catholic church in Nebraska Sunday.(Archdiocese of Omaha via WOWT)

Gutgsell, 65, died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun on Sunday. Authorities said during a news conference Thursday that he had made the call to 911 himself after being stabbed in the face and back.

Along with first-degree murder, Williams is charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. The court was also informed that Williams has warrants in five other states.

The judge has ordered him to be held without bond.

Kierre Williams, 43, is accused of killing Father Stephen Gutgsell, according to officials in...
Kierre Williams, 43, is accused of killing Father Stephen Gutgsell, according to officials in Washington County, Nebraska. (Washington Co., NE Sheriff's Office)

During a press conference, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said the community is “spooked” by Gutgsell’s murder.

“And I understand why they are,” he said.

As the investigation continues, authorities have advised people to lock their doors and be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Authorities were unable to provide further details into the investigation, such as a possible motive or whether the rectory was locked before the attack.

Funeral services for Father Gutgsell have been set for Monday morning at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, with a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
F-18 Blue Angel jet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2023.
Blue Angels coming to Maxwell Air Force Base
Travis Mims
Prattville man charged in 2022 Montgomery homicide
An overturned tractor/trailer at the Exit 171 interchange is causing delays
Scene clear where overturned truck caused delays on I-65 south in Montgomery

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israeli defense minister says war on Hamas will last months as US envoy discusses timetable
FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2,...
Southwest Airlines policy gives plus-sized flyers extra seats for free
Ellen DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her...
Ellen DeGeneres remembers Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss with touching video a year after his death
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps