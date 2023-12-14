Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Valiant Cross Academy wins national Yass Prize

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy has bested the other finalists to claim the prestigious $1 million Yass Prize.

The Montgomery all-boys Christian school was among more than 2,000 who went for the prize. After making it to the semifinals, it relied on votes to beat out 32 other schools before making it to the final 10.

The Yass Prize is known as the “Pulitzer of education innovation.” It aims to recognize educators who tackle significant education challenges.

“Valiant Cross Academy represents the gold standard of education innovation in America,” foundation co-founder Janine Yass said in a release.

In the announcement, Valiant Cross Academy co-founder and Executive Director Anthony Brock said, “This is so amazing, I’m so excited. I want to give this opportunity to every boy of color in America. I’m going to go back and work even harder.”

The Yass Foundation for Education said Valiant Cross, along with the other nine finalists and 23 remaining semifinalists combined got $13 million through this year’s Yass Prize program.

This is the third year the Yass Prize has been awarded.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Accident causing delays on I-85
Accident cleared on I-85 that was causing major delays

Latest News

Families of state inmates protested outside the Alabama Capitol on Dec. 13, 2023.
Families of Alabama inmates confront lawmakers over prison conditions
Even though they're spending the holidays in the hospital, the hospital wanted to bring a...
Winter wonderland for Baptist East's pediatric patients
Maxwell Air Force Base will host the Beyond The Horizon Air and STEM show this spring.
Blue Angels coming to Montgomery
Families of current and former inmates held a protest at the Capitol over prison living...
Families of Alabama inmates confront top lawmakers