Valiant Cross Academy wins national Yass Prize

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy has bested the other finalists to claim the prestigious $1 million Yass Prize.

The Montgomery all-boys Christian school was among more than 2,000 who went for the prize. After making it to the semifinals, it relied on votes to beat out 32 other schools before making it to the final 10.

The Yass Prize is known as the “Pulitzer of education innovation.” It aims to recognize educators who tackle significant education challenges.

“Valiant Cross Academy represents the gold standard of education innovation in America,” foundation co-founder Janine Yass said in a release.

In the announcement, Valiant Cross Academy co-founder and Executive Director Anthony Brock said, “This is so amazing, I’m so excited. I want to give this opportunity to every boy of color in America. I’m going to go back and work even harder.”

The Yass Foundation for Education said Valiant Cross, along with the other nine finalists and 23 remaining semifinalists combined got $13 million through this year’s Yass Prize program.

This is the third year the Yass Prize has been awarded.

