Alabama Public Library Service launches form for book appropriateness concerns

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Public Library Service launched its book content review form this week. People can submit titles found in their local library that they are concerned about.

The APLS voted in September to create the form originally recommended by member and Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl.

Alabamians concerned about the appropriateness of children’s books can submit titles to the Alabama Public Library Service for review.

APLS does not have the authority to remove books from Alabama’s public library shelves. The agency will put valid submissions on a spreadsheet only librarians can view.

The list is designed to guide librarians in their decisions regarding adding books to their collections.

“If they really want to change the things, the only way they can really change their collection is to go through their local public library to change it. All we are doing is having the list,” said APLS Director Nany Pack. “We’ll track it and see how many people actually use the list, librarian-wise.”

Pack said there have been three submissions since the form launched Thursday. None were filled out correctly.

APLS will evaluate the effectiveness of the form for at least six months.

The form is available on the APLS website.

