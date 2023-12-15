Alabama releases annual report card on state’s public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking to see how your child’s school system is performing? The Alabama State Department of Education released its annual Alabama State Report Card Thursday. It’s a searchable website that provides “user-friendly access to millions of data points” ALSDE has collected from school systems across the state.

Users can access information on everything from individual school academic performance and student demographic profiles to college and career readiness and educator credential/demographics, ALSDE says.

Overall, Alabama schools scored an 83, which is a B grade. That’s down slightly from an 84 the year before. In some categories, like academic achievement, as well as college and career readiness, the state saw a slight improvement, however.

While the state held steady overall, Montgomery Public Schools saw a significant drop, reporting an overall D score of 67. That’s down an entire letter grade from the previous year when MPS had a 74.

One big factor for MPS’s drop involves the system’s graduation rate. It fell from 84% to 67%. Meanwhile, the system’s college and career readiness indicator fell from 51% to just 43%.

MPS Superintendent Melvin Brown reacted to the data, saying the numbers don’t paint an accurate picture of the system and that the data is actually from the prior school year.

Brown said the district is already acting ‘urgently’ to address the shortcomings and is using the data from the report to make changes. He pointed out that the drop in graduation rates and college and career readiness is data from the 2021-22 school year.

“Our actual graduation rate in 2022-2023 increased 12 percent from 67.43 (as listed) to 79.39 (which will show up next year),” Brown said. “Our actual CCR score in 2022-2023 increased 16 percent from 43.54 (as recorded) to 59.47 (which will show up next year after certification). Those factors alone demonstrate our overall improvement.”

Brown also announced an upcoming “school and community-wide literacy campaign” seeking to involve the whole community in the education of children in Montgomery.

“We aim to ensure that all students meet their academic growth, attain and exceed proficiency, and are college and career-ready,” said Brown.

Residents can look over data from every public school and school district at https://www.alabamaachieves.org/.

“We want everyone to be aware of what is going on in the schools across our state. We are committed to providing easily manipulative online tools that show rich, detailed data in a way that is intuitive, simple, readable, and parent-friendly,” said State Superintendent Eric Mackey. “This is a useful resource for anyone interested in Alabama’s public education data.”

