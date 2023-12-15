Advertise
DOJ, MPD among agencies holding briefing on firearms prosecutions

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple federal and local agencies will hold a news conference Friday morning to make an announcement about federal firearms prosecutions in Montgomery.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Montgomery Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the FBI will be the agencies represented at the briefing.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live on this page, our website and mobile app starting at 10 a.m.

