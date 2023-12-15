DOJ, MPD among agencies holding briefing on firearms prosecutions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple federal and local agencies will hold a news conference Friday morning to make an announcement about federal firearms prosecutions in Montgomery.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Montgomery Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the FBI will be the agencies represented at the briefing.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live on this page, our website and mobile app starting at 10 a.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.