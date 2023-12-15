Eclectic teen killed in rollover wreck

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 17-year-old from Eclectic died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

State troopers say the teen was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche that left the roadway and overturned. It happened shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Harrogate Springs Road, approximately one mile east of Wetumpka.

Troopers said the unnamed victim was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second Elmore County teen killed in a car crash within two weeks. A 14-year-old Holtville High School student died in a single-vehicle crash on Lightwood Road on Dec. 7. Four others teens in the pickup truck were injured.

