First Alert: Overcast and breezy with a chance of rain this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area of high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for one more day... as we look ahead to the weekend coverage of clouds, rain and wind are all going up for places like Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Today will again be dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Friday get into the low and mid 60s with a breeze of 10 to 15 mph; today’s weather will be nearly identical to what we dealt with yesterday.

Rain is possible after 3 p.m. Saturday through sunrise Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will quickly increase this evening and tonight ahead of the weekend system. It will stay dry tonight with lows only falling into the 40s... dry weather should stick around through about early tomorrow afternoon before some showers enter the area from the west.

While we do not expect widespread rain, heavy rain or thunderstorms tomorrow we do want you to be prepared for late in the day rain chances that build in coverage and intensity as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Any rain that does impact Alabama looks to be gone by Sunday morning.

The sun will even return by Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60s as our weekend system appears to be taking a track farther away from our area. This track also means the wind speeds should stay a touch lower this weekend.

It will be breezy again today, and even more so both Sunday and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

It’ll still be breezy, especially Sunday and Monday. This is when wind gusts will reach 20-30 mph. This kind of wind won’t cause any tree or powerline damage, but we recommend tying down those Christmas inflatables.

The wind will relax by next Tuesday as high pressure moves in and takes over our weather. That also means an extended stretch of dry, quiet and chilly weather is on tap next week.

Current expectations are that skies will feature plenty of sun overall next week. Even with the sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the 50s Monday through Thursday. The coldest day will be Tuesday, which will only feature lower 50s for highs.

Multiple frosty nights and early mornings are likely next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The nights and early mornings are once again going to feature widespread frost. Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday night will all have lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with conditions looking favorable for frost.

A very early look at Christmas weekend on our long-range models depicts a relatively quiet forecast with typical late December temperatures. This, of course, is definitely subject to change as we get closer. Stay tuned!

