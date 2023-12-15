Advertise
Man injured, vehicles damaged by gunfire near school bus, Selma police say

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police say a shooting Thursday afternoon is under investigation.

On Facebook, police said a man was shot and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the area of Dallas Avenue. The victim was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

“Officers were advised that several subjects were shooting at each other,” the post read.

Police said a school bus was dropping off children in the area at the time. No children were injured.

No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2134.

