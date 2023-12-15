Advertise
Surveillance agreement causes controversy among Selma officials

Selma's mayor is raising a red flag about a contractual agreement offered to the city for surveillance camera services.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma City Council is working towards implementing citywide surveillance to curb crime.

The city agreed to go into contract with the local company Selcom LLC to have surveillance cameras installed, but their contract has caused a disconnect among the council and the mayor.

Ward 7 Councilman Clay Carmichael said seven of the council members favored the company because it was the lowest responsible bidder.

“They have what many on the council feel is the best technology,” Carmichael said.

Mayor James Perkins Jr. raised a red flag, saying in his memorandum to the council that the contract poses “long-term legal, ethical, and financial consequences.”

“If there’s any delays in them implementing this system, based upon their determination, the city would be required to pay them $1,000 a day for those delays,” Perkins said.

Carmichael said the council can negotiate the terms of the contract with the company before signing the contract.

“As long as we have a compromise in mind, and that’s our goal, to reach the best interest of the city of Selma, then there shouldn’t be any real fussing and fighting,” he said.

