Two juveniles shot in Montgomery Thursday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles were shot on Taylor Road in Montgomery Thursday night.

According to MPD, Thursday at about 9:26 p.m., MPD and Fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Taylor Road in reference to subjects shot. Once on the scene, first responders located two juvenile male victims who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MPD stated that the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and one was taken into custody with charges pending.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

