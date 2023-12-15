Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wetumpka still seeing benefits from being featured on HGTV

In 2021, the city of Wetumpka was chosen to receive the renovation of a lifetime.
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Back in 2021, Wetumpka was featured across the country after the city was chosen to receive the renovation of a lifetime when it was featured on HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover.”

Mayor Jerry Willis said being selected for that renovation made the city’s dreams come to reality quickly.

He said since the show, the city has received visitors and customers from almost every state in the nation and all around the world.

The mayor said Wetumpka’s vacant storefronts quickly filled, and business inquiries from all over keep flowing in, even from other city leaders from across the country.

“They had followed Wetumpka as to the progress we had made, and they wanted to be a part of it,” said Willis.

He said one such party from Colorado has purchased 300 acres for development in Wetumpka.

Businesses like the Shoppes also felt the benefits from the show, even though they didn’t receive any renovations.

“Our supplier could not keep us in stock,” owner Pam Martin said of a particular baseball cap They continue to sell that cap to this day.

Willis says leaders from all over the country ask him for advice when it comes to building a strong community. His advise was, “If you make a plan and then work your plan, that’s the key to it. Make a plan and work your plan to achieve whatever you want to achieve, and you can do it.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
F-18 Blue Angel jet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2023.
Blue Angels coming to Maxwell Air Force Base
Travis Mims
Prattville man charged in 2022 Montgomery homicide
An overturned tractor/trailer at the Exit 171 interchange is causing delays
Scene clear where overturned truck caused delays on I-65 south in Montgomery

Latest News

Man injured, vehicles damaged by gunfire near school bus, Selma police say
Looking to see how your child’s school system is performing? The Alabama State Department of...
Alabama releases annual report card on state’s public schools
The ribbon was cut on the former cotton gin factory in downtown Prattville that is now...
Ribbon cutting for 'The Mill' in Prattville
In 2021, the city of Wetumpka was chosen to receive the renovation of a lifetime.
Wetumpka still seeing the benefits from feature on HGTV show