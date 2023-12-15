Wetumpka still seeing benefits from being featured on HGTV

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Back in 2021, Wetumpka was featured across the country after the city was chosen to receive the renovation of a lifetime when it was featured on HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover.”

Mayor Jerry Willis said being selected for that renovation made the city’s dreams come to reality quickly.

He said since the show, the city has received visitors and customers from almost every state in the nation and all around the world.

The mayor said Wetumpka’s vacant storefronts quickly filled, and business inquiries from all over keep flowing in, even from other city leaders from across the country.

“They had followed Wetumpka as to the progress we had made, and they wanted to be a part of it,” said Willis.

He said one such party from Colorado has purchased 300 acres for development in Wetumpka.

Businesses like the Shoppes also felt the benefits from the show, even though they didn’t receive any renovations.

“Our supplier could not keep us in stock,” owner Pam Martin said of a particular baseball cap They continue to sell that cap to this day.

Willis says leaders from all over the country ask him for advice when it comes to building a strong community. His advise was, “If you make a plan and then work your plan, that’s the key to it. Make a plan and work your plan to achieve whatever you want to achieve, and you can do it.”

