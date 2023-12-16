Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 students allegedly used classmates’ faces on fake nude photos: ‘Made me feel violated’

FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.
FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.(WFOR)
By WFOR via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WFOR) - Two students have been suspended from a school in Miami after they were accused of creating nude photos of classmates using artificial intelligence.

Around two dozen girls and boys at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy fell victim to the fake nude photos.

The punishment comes after pictures of their faces were taken from the school’s social media account and uploaded into an app that put them on AI-generated bodies.

The two boys accused of the deepfakes are suspended for 10 days, but parents say it’s not enough and that the boys shouldn’t be allowed back.

Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their daughters' faces on nude bodies. (WFOR)

Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway and they are working closely with the state attorney’s office on the case.

Copyright 2023 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
Looking to see how your child’s school system is performing? The Alabama State Department of...
Alabama releases annual report card on state’s public schools
Two juvenile males were shot on Thursday night in Montgomery.
Two juveniles shot in Montgomery Thursday night
An overturned tractor/trailer at the Exit 171 interchange is causing delays
Scene clear where overturned truck caused delays on I-65 south in Montgomery
Elmore County student killed in rollover wreck

Latest News

Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.
Michigan woman found guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation death of son
Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their...
Nude deepfakes at Florida school: 'It made me feel violated'
The U.S. is urging Israel to lower the intensity of its attacks. (CNN, POOL, ISRAEL DEFENSE...
US urges Israel to de-escalate war with Hamas
A "stone-cold" murderer was sentenced to life in prison for the seemingly random killings of a...
Man sentenced to up to life in prison for shooting deaths of retired couple on hiking trail