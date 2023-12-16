First Alert: Cloudy, breezy with showers through Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cloudy conditions, breezy winds and pockets of rain remain in the First Alert forecast through Sunday morning, as we continue to track a pair of systems that are influencing our weather this weekend.

The cold front to our west continues to inch closer to Alabama, that is the culprit of the light showers that are falling across parts of the state.

Down in the Gulf of Mexico, a low pressure system has formed. That system is bringing rain and storms to the Florida peninsula. It will move close enough to our region, to provide a few showers to our southeast, mainly around the wiregrass region of Alabama.

Both systems are the reason we are contending with a cloudy sky today. Plus, the breezy winds that are expected to last through Monday.

As for temperatures, lows overnight will hover in the 50s with passing showers. Winds will be out of the east and north around 5 to 10 mph Clouds will remain in place through tonight.

Sunday will be a day of change. The two systems we are tracking now, will quickly move up the east coast. In their wake, we expect clouds to thin through the day. Highs will warm to either side of 60 degrees. Winds remain noticeable, around 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest, likely making it feel colder when outside.

Mostly clear conditions return Sunday night, winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph and lows will drop to around 40 degrees.

Dry weather is expected Monday through Friday, so the work week ahead will be mainly a temperature forecast, as a big chill down is expected by midweek.

Monday will be sunny, highs top out around 60 degrees but lows Monday night into Tuesday morning are back in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days we are tracking in the First Alert Weather center. Even with sunshine, highs will only warm into the lower to middle 50s with overnight lows hovering around freezing or below each night.

Temperatures do rebound by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs return to the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Long range forecast models are hinting at some rain chances next week, which does include Christmas Eve. As of now, rain chances are off the First Alert 7 Day forecast for Saturday, but note that could change depending on how the rain chances play out through the week ahead.

