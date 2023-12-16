Montgomery mayor vetoes retiree insurance ordinance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed vetoed a City Council ordinance that would stop the city’s new supplemental health insurance program for Medicare-eligible retirees.

Medicare has been the primary health insurance provider for the city of Montgomery’s retirees aged 65 and older, in addition to Blue Cross Blue Shield to supplement costs.

After months of review, the city signed a one-year contract with Amwins in September to provide supplemental insurance coverage to retirees to cover the costs that Blue Cross Blue Shield does not.

The city projects that the contract with Amwins will save Montgomery $1,921,456.13, compared to the 2022-23 supplemental insurance rates. They also project a total retiree premium savings of about $655,613. These savings come from the lower premiums, lower copays, and fewer out-of-pocket expenses provided in the contract with AMWINS.

Additionally, keeping the current contract saves the city the $6 million it would have owed providers for backing out of the already signed and executed contract.

“My office has heard from many retirees who have thanked the city for making this plan available, pointing out the hundreds of dollars they will save each month for their prescriptions and treatments,” said Reed.

Despite this claim, a split City Council voted to cancel the city’s contract with Amwins on Dec. 5. This action would likely leave retirees without supplemental coverage for the first few months of 2024.

Retirees have expressed fear of the change due to rumors about possibly losing their physician or paying more out-of-pocket expenses, but representatives from the mayor’s administration said they can still see their physician because Medicare will continue to be their primary provider.

With Reed’s veto, the Amwins contract is no longer in jeopardy and will take effect beginning in January 2024, unless the city council votes to override it.

Montgomery City Council President Cornelius “CC” Calhoun expressed interest in upholding the mayor’s veto, hoping that other council members would consider the same.

“The council has oversight, but we’re outstepping our boundaries when we go in and try to run the administrative and day-to-day operation of city government,” Calhoun said.

Discussions over whether to uphold or override the veto will be held during the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Medicare-eligible retirees can call the Amwins toll-free line for the city of Montgomery at 844-304-6634.

