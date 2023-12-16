Advertise
The Stephenson triplets become the Stephenson nurses

The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different fields, they have a bond that can't be broken.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to the Stephensons, nursing runs in the family.

“My mom was a nurse,” said Jean Stephenson. “She was my inspiration for joining nursing.”

Mom motivated more than one of her kids. Jean, Jeanet and Jeanice are triplets. All three just graduated from South University’s nursing program. It’s nice to have study partners under the same roof.

The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different fields, they have a bond that can't be broken.(WSFA)

“If one person doesn’t know something, you can go to the other, and maybe they’ll explain it a little better,” Jeanice said.

“We motivate each other, help each other, make sure everyone is passing and learning at the same pace,” said Jean.

While they’re a triple threat in the nursing profession, they want to do different things.

“I want to do ICU, Jean wants to do pediatrics or NICU, and Jeanice wants to do ER,” said Jeanet.

Their bond started the day they were born and has only gotten stronger since.

The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different fields, they have a bond that can't be broken.(WSFA)

“It was fun growing up together,” said Jeanice.

“We’ve always shared everything: cars, clothes, rooms, bathrooms,” said Jean. “We were always very close because we shared everything.”

For some, it may be annoying to have people ask, ‘Which triplet are you?’ But the Stephenson sisters have fun with it when folks can’t seem to figure out who’s who.

“It took a while for students to get our name down, and some teachers still can’t tell us apart,” said Jeanice.

“Sometimes we do play tricks on people,” said Jeanet. “We do get confused a lot.”

While all three sisters are interested in different areas of nursing, they’d still love to work in the same hospital one day.

