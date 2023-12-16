UAB mental wellness expert breaks down Seasonal Affective Disorder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others, the shorter days can lead to feelings of depression.

Some may even suffer from what’s known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, also abbreviated SAD.

December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month.

SAD is a form of depression that usually occurs in the fall and winter seasons.

While only about 3% of the population is estimated to have SAD, experts say having some changes in mood is relatively common around this time of year, often referred to as “winter blues.”

These changes are caused by shorter days and a lack of light.

Signs to watch out for if you think you might have developed SAD include significant changes in sleep, lack of interest, and feeling really depressed for multiple days in a row.

One expert at UAB says when it comes to treatment, studies have shown spending time in the sun can have benefits.

“Light is the primary regulator of our biological clock,” said Dr. Megan Hays, a clinical psychologist at UAB’s Office of Wellness. “Anything you can do to get some more of that natural daylight or natural sunlight would be really the first line, so whether that’s just getting about 15-30 minutes that would be a good goal of sunlight daily.”

Another alternative is artificial light therapy. Hays suggests finding a light box with at least 10,000 lux. Research also suggests that doing light therapy within the first hour of waking up will give the best results.

