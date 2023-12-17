Advertise
6 Jewish congregations in Central Alabama receive bomb threats

Six of the seven Jewish entities in Central Alabama received an email bomb threat, according to an email from Jewish Federation of Central Alabama.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six of the seven Jewish entities in Central Alabama received an email bomb threat Saturday morning, according to an email from Jewish Federation of Central Alabama.

Temple Emanu-El in Dothan, Temple Mishkan Israel in Selma, Temple Beth Or in Montgomery, Jewish Federation of Central Alabama in Montgomery, Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem in Montgomery, and Congregation Beth Shalom in Auburn each received the email.

The only Jewish entity in Central Alabama that did not receive it was Hillel at Auburn.

Each congregation that received a threat has contacted local authorities. So far, the Auburn, Montgomery, and Selma congregations have been cleared of any danger by K9 police dogs.

Threat levels are low, but they are remaining cautious.

“The actual threat level was deemed low from but we must always respond out of an abundance of caution,” said the federation’s Executive Director Phillip Ensler in the email. “We will continue to remain vigilant and please know that we will continue to work to keep our community safe. Law enforcement is investigating the culprit behind these emails.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

