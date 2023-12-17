ALEA launches ‘12 Days of Safety’ campaign to keep drivers safe this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So far in 2023, over 4,000 traffic crashes have occurred, claiming the lives of 154 people in Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is sharing tips on how to stay safe on the road this holiday season.

ALEA is calling it “12 days of Safety”.

“We know people go out and you shop, but really the greatest gift that you can give to your family is you, but to be able to do that you’ve got to show up,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

For multiple families, this will be the first Christmas without a loved one. 15 people lost their lives on Alabama’s roads this Thanksgiving.

To make sure drivers and passengers stay safe this December, ALEA is sharing life-saving advice, and it begins with thoroughly inspecting your car.

“There are a variety of things that you really need to understand to include in your vehicle’s preparedness,” said Burkett.

Like checking tires, antifreeze levels, oil, brakes, lights and hazard lights. Also, watch your speed.

“When you get out on the roadways during these busy holiday travel periods, if you reduce that speed and not follow too close to the vehicle in front of you, it’s going to absolutely help you be that defensive driver you need to be,” Burkett said.

Never underestimate the importance of buckling your seatbelt. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that nearly 15,000 lives were saved in 2017 because of this safety device.

“You’ve got to buckle up. If you have small minor children, you need to make sure that they are in their car seats and they are in there properly. Those three things, vehicle, speed and following too close, and seatbelt can really make a difference,” said Burkett.

And ensure your whole family can celebrate the season, safely.

ALEA tells WSFA 12 News that fatalities on the road have been down and they want to keep it that way. Last year, over 5,000 crashes occurred with 260 lives lost.

As a reminder, if you do need help on the roadway, don’t hesitate, and call 911.

