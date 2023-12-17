Jax State overcomes 4 turnovers to win New Orleans Bowl in overtime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State overcame four turnovers – three for touchdowns – to win their first ever bowl game with a field goal in overtime over Louisiana, 34-31, Saturday.

After a back-and-forth game Saturday in New Orleans, Jax State was trailing 31-24 with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks strung together a drive to get into the redzone as the clock ticked away, but Zion Webb’s pass on third down fell incomplete. With the game on the line, Webb threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Perry Carter to tie the game at 31-all and send it into overtime

Louisiana had the ball first and netted zero yards on three plays. On 4th-and-10, Kenneth Almendares’ 43-yard field goal attempt went wide left.

The Gamecocks, needing only a field goal, was able to rush the ball six times to the Ragin Cajuns’ seven-yard line. However, a loss of two yards on third down forced Jax State to go for the game winning field goal.

From 27 yards out, Garrison Rippa’s 27-yard attempt split the uprights to give the Gamecocks their first ever bowl win.

Jacksonville State’s night began ominously, with two turnovers on their first two drives.

Perry Carter fumbled the ball after catching a pass, resulting in Patrick Mensah running it back 46 yards to put Louisiana up 7-0.

On the very next drive, Webb threw a deep pass up the middle only to be intercepted by Keyon Martin.

The Gamecocks forced a punt and took over at their own 20-yard line. Near mid-field, Webb kept the ball and rushed up the middle for two yards and a first down. Five plays later, Cole Fuller ran in from a yard out to tie the game at 7-7.

Midway through the second quarter, Webb was intercepted again, this time by Jalen Clark who ran untouched for a 16-yard touchdown to put Louisiana up 14-7.

Jax State responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run by Ron Wiggins to make it 14-all at the half.

After forcing a punt to start the second half, the Gamecocks took their first lead of the game with a 22-yard field goal by Rippa.

The Ragin’ Cajuns would retake the lead after connecting on three chunk plays to the Gamecock five-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Chandler Fields ran in for a one-yard touchdown to make it 21-17.

With the game tied again at 24-all in the fourth quarter, Logan Smothers’s pass was intercepted by Louisiana’s Tyree Skipper and returned 43 yards for a Ragin’ Cajun touchdown to give them a 31-24 lead late in the game.

The Gamecocks ended the game with a huge advantage in total yardage, 526 yards to Louisiana’s 247. Jax State’s defense held Louisiana to just 92 rushing yards on the day.

Jacksonville State finished their first season as an FBS team at 9-4 and 6-2 in Conference USA play.

