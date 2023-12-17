Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
According to Montgomery police, units responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Woodhill Road around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
Officers say 24-year-old Montgomery resident Charvez Wilson was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.
