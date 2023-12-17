Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma police searching for 6 fugitives

Each one is considered armed and dangerous.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police say six fugitives are on the run.

Each one is considered armed and dangerous. Three of the fugitives, Deonte Olds, Tramaine Walter and Kristopher Stubbs are wanted for capital murder.

Kenyada Dukes is also wanted for capital murder, plus shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Christopher Williams is wanted for several crimes, ranging from attempted murder to first degree assault.

Christopher Hosea is also wanted for several crimes including attempted murder and first degree assault.

(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea; Not pictured: Kristopher Stubbs(Source: Selma Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact the Selma Police Department or your local law enforcement.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking to see how your child’s school system is performing? The Alabama State Department of...
Alabama releases annual report card on state’s public schools
The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different...
The Stephenson triplets become the Stephenson nurses
City of Montgomery retirees will be using another supplemental insurance plan beginning Jan....
Montgomery mayor vetoes retiree insurance ordinance
Elmore County student killed in rollover wreck
Report: Alabama has second-lowest tax collections in US

Latest News

To make sure drivers and passengers stay safe this December, the Alabama Law Enforcement...
ALEA launches ‘12 Days of Safety’ campaign to keep drivers safe this holiday season
The world famous Harlem Globetrotters made the first stop of their 2024 world tour here in the...
Harlem Globetrotters world tour makes stop in Montgomery
Each one is considered armed and dangerous.
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead