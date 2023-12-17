Selma police searching for 6 fugitives

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police say six fugitives are on the run.

Each one is considered armed and dangerous. Three of the fugitives, Deonte Olds, Tramaine Walter and Kristopher Stubbs are wanted for capital murder.

Kenyada Dukes is also wanted for capital murder, plus shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Christopher Williams is wanted for several crimes, ranging from attempted murder to first degree assault.

Christopher Hosea is also wanted for several crimes including attempted murder and first degree assault.

(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea; Not pictured: Kristopher Stubbs (Source: Selma Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact the Selma Police Department or your local law enforcement.

