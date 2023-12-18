Advertise
2023 Camellia Bowl events, gameday information

The 2023 Camellia Bowl is Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.
The 2023 Camellia Bowl is Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Camellia Bowl is Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.

Friday, Dec. 22

  • Sun Belt Team Pep Rally
    • 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • MAC Team Pep Rally
    • 6:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23

  • Fan Fest opens at 8 a.m.
  • Parking lots open at 8 a.m.
  • Stadium box office and will call opens at 8 a.m.
  • Gates open at 9 a.m.
  • Kickoff: 11 a.m.

For tickets, directions and more, click here.

