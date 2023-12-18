2023 Camellia Bowl events, gameday information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Camellia Bowl is Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.

Friday, Dec. 22

Sun Belt Team Pep Rally 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

MAC Team Pep Rally 6:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 23

Fan Fest opens at 8 a.m.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m.

Stadium box office and will call opens at 8 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

