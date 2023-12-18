Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AHSAA announced new classifications for 2024-26

The AHSAA has announced new classification alignments for 2024-2026.
The AHSAA has announced new classification alignments for 2024-2026.(AHSAA)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The AHSAA has announced new classification alignments for 2024-2026. The alignment comes from competitive balance and updated school enrollment. This will take effect in the fall of 2024.

Here is a look at regions for Football:

Class 7A

Region 1

  • Alma Bryant High School
  • Baker High School
  • Daphne High School
  • Davidson High School
  • Fairhope High School
  • Foley High School
  • Mary G. Montgomery High School
  • Robertsdale High School

Region 2

  • Auburn High School
  • Carver High School - Montgomery
  • Central High School, Phenix City
  • Dothan High School
  • Enterprise High School
  • Johnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School
  • Opelika High School
  • Smiths Station High School

Region 3

  • Hewitt-Trussville High School
  • Hillcrest High School, Tuscaloosa
  • Hoover High School
  • Oak Mountain High School
  • Prattville High School
  • Thompson High School
  • Tuscaloosa County High School
  • Vestavia Hills High School

Region 4

  • Albertville High School
  • Austin Jones High School
  • Bob Jones High School
  • Florence High School
  • Grissom High School
  • Huntsville High School
  • James Clemens High School
  • Sparkman High School

Class 6A

Region 1

  • Baldwin County High School
  • Gulf Shores High School
  • Mattie T. Blount High School
  • McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
  • Murphy High School
  • Saraland High School
  • Spanish Fort High School
  • St. Paul’s Episcopal School
  • Theodore High School

Region 2

  • Park Crossing High School
  • Percy Julian High School
  • Pike Road High School
  • Rehobeth High School
  • Russell County High School
  • Stanhope Elmore High School
  • Wetumpka High School

Region 3

  • Benjamin Russell High School
  • Calera High School
  • Chelsea High School
  • Chilton County High School
  • Helena High School
  • Pelham High School
  • Spain Park High School

Region 4

  • Bessemer City High School
  • Brookwood High School
  • Central High School, Tuscaloosa
  • Hueytown High School
  • McAdory High School
  • Northridge High School
  • Paul W. Bryant High School

Region 5

  • A.H. Parker High School
  • Gardendale High School
  • Homewood High School
  • Minor High School
  • Mortimer Jordan High School
  • P.D. Jackson-Olin High School
  • Woodlawn High School

Region 6

  • Clay-Chalkville High School
  • Huffman High School
  • Mountain Brook High School
  • Oxford High School
  • Pell City High School
  • Pinson Valley High School
  • Shades Valley High School

Region 7

  • Athens High School
  • Columbia High School
  • Cullman High School
  • Decatur High School
  • Hartselle High School
  • Jasper High School
  • Muscle Shoals High School

Region 8

  • Buckhorn High School
  • Fort Payne
  • Gadsden City High School
  • Hazel Green High School
  • Lee High School
  • Mae Jemison High School
  • Southside High School

Class 5A

Region 1

  • B.C. Rain High School
  • Citronelle High School
  • Elberta High School
  • Faith Academy
  • LeFlore Magnet High School
  • UMS-Wright Preparatory School
  • Vigor High School
  • Williamson High School

Region 2

  • Andalusia High School
  • Carroll High School
  • Charles Henderson High School
  • Eufaula High School
  • Greenville High School
  • Headland High School
  • Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Region 3

  • Demopolis High School
  • Jemison High School
  • Montevallo High School
  • Northside High School
  • Selma High School
  • Shelby County High School
  • Sipsey Valley High School

Region 4

  • Beauregard High School
  • Central High School of Clay County
  • Elmore County High School
  • Holtville High School
  • Marbury High School
  • Sylacauga High School
  • Valley High School

Region 5

  • Briarwood Christian School
  • Center Point High School
  • Corner High School
  • G.W. Carver-Birmingham High School
  • Hayden High School
  • John Carroll Catholic High School
  • Ramsay IB High School
  • Wenonah High School

Region 6

  • Anniston High School
  • Jacksonville High School
  • Leeds High School
  • Lincoln High School
  • Moody High School
  • Springville High School
  • St. Clair County High School

Region 7

  • Ardmore High School
  • Brooks High School
  • East Limestone High School
  • Lawrence County High School
  • Priceville High School
  • Russellville High School
  • West Point High School

Region 8

  • A.P. Brewer High School
  • Arab High School
  • Boaz High School
  • Douglas High School
  • Fairview High School
  • Guntersville High School
  • Sardis High School
  • Socttsboro High School

Class 4A

Region 1

  • Escambia County High School
  • Jackson High School
  • Mobile Christian School
  • Orange Beach High School
  • Satsuma High School
  • St. Michael Catholic High School
  • W.S. Neal High School

Region 2

  • Ashford High School
  • Dale County High School
  • Dalelville High School
  • Geneva High School
  • New Brockton High School
  • Opp High School
  • Pike County High School
  • Straughn High School

Region 3

  • Bibb County High School
  • Booker T. Washington High School, Tuskegee
  • Bullock County High School
  • Handley High School
  • Saint James School
  • Talladega High School
  • Tallassee High School
  • West Blocton High School

Region 4

  • American Christian Academy
  • Dora High School
  • Fairfield High Preparatory School
  • Fultondale High School
  • Holt High School
  • Oak Grove High School
  • Plesant Grove High School
  • Tarrant High School

Region 5

  • Cordova High School
  • Curry High School
  • Fayette County High School
  • Good Hope High School
  • Haleyville High School
  • Hamilton High School
  • J.B, Pennington High School
  • Winfield High School

Region 6

  • Alexandria High School
  • Ashville High School
  • Cherokee County High School
  • Cleburne County High School
  • Etowah High School
  • Hokes Bluff High School
  • Munford High School
  • Onenota High School
  • White Plains High School

Region 7

  • Central High School, Florence
  • Danville High School
  • Deshler High School
  • East Lawrence High School
  • Hatton High School
  • West Limestone High School
  • West Morgan High School
  • Wilson High School

Region 8

  • Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School
  • Madison Academy
  • Madison County High School
  • New Hope High School
  • North Jackson High School
  • Plainview High School
  • Randolph School
  • St. John Paul II Catholic High School
  • Westminster Christian Academy

Class 3A

Region 1

  • Bayside Academy
  • Cottage Hill Christian Academy
  • Excel High School
  • Flomaton High School
  • Hillcrest High School, Evergreen
  • Monroe County High School
  • T.R. Miller High School

Region 2

  • Alabama Christian Academy
  • Houston Academy
  • Northside Methodist Academy
  • Slocomb High School
  • The Montgomery Academy
  • Trinity Presbyterian School
  • Wicksburg High School

Region 3

  • Dallas County High School
  • Greensboro High School
  • Prattville Christian Academy
  • Southside High School, Selma
  • Sumter Central High School
  • Thomasville High School
  • Thorsby High School
  • Wilcox Central High School

Region 4

  • B.B. Comer High School
  • Beulah High School
  • Childersburg High School
  • Dadeville High School
  • Glenwood School
  • Lee-Scott Academy
  • Randolph County High School

Region 5

  • Carbon Hill High School
  • Gordo High School
  • Hale County High School
  • Hanceville High School
  • Midfield High School
  • Oakman High School
  • Phil Campbell High School
  • Vinemont High School

Region 6

  • Glencoe High School
  • Locust Fork High School
  • Ohatchee High School
  • Piedmont High School
  • Saks High School
  • Walter Wellborn High School
  • Weaver High School
  • Westbrook Christian School

Region 7

  • Clements High School
  • Colbert County High School
  • Colbert Heights High School
  • Elkmont High School
  • Lauderdale County High School
  • Mars Hill Bible School
  • Rogers High School
  • Sheffield High School

Region 8

  • Asbury High School
  • Brindlee Mountain High School
  • Collinsville High School
  • Fyfee High School
  • Geraldine High School
  • Holly Pond High School
  • Sylvania High School
  • Whitesburg Christian Academy

Class 2A

Region 1

  • Bayshore Christian School
  • Central High School, Hayneville
  • Chickasaw High School
  • Clarke County High School
  • J.U. Blacksher High School
  • St. Luke’s Episcopal School
  • Washington County High School

Region 2

  • Abbeville High School
  • Ariton High School
  • Cottonwood High School
  • Geneva County High School
  • G.W. Long High School
  • Houston County High School
  • Providence Christian School
  • Samson High School

Region 3

  • Barbour County High School
  • Calhoun High School
  • Goshen High School
  • Highland Home High School
  • Luverne High School
  • Pike Liberal Arts School
  • Zion Chapel High School

Region 4

  • Central High School, Coosa
  • Horseshoe Bend High School
  • Lafayette High School
  • Lanett High School
  • Loachapoka High School
  • Ranburne High School
  • Reeltown High School

Region 5

  • Aliceville High School
  • Greene County High School
  • Isabella High School
  • Lamar County High School
  • Sulligent High School
  • Tuscaloosa Academy
  • Vincent Middle High School

Region 6

  • Cleveland High School
  • Cold Springs High School
  • Coosa Christian School
  • Falkville High School
  • Southeastern High School
  • Susan Moore High School
  • West End High School

Region 7

  • Cedar Bluff High School
  • Gaston High School
  • North Sand Mtn. School
  • Pisgah High School
  • Pleasant Valley High School
  • Sand Rock High School
  • Section High School

Region 8

  • Belgreen High School
  • Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
  • Lexington High School
  • Red Bay High School
  • Tanner High School
  • Tharptown High School
  • Winston County High School

Class 1A

Region 1

  • Fruitdale High School
  • J.F. Shields High School
  • Leroy High School
  • Marengo High School
  • McIntosh High School
  • Millry High School
  • Southern Choctaw High School
  • Sweet Water High School

Region 2

  • Brantley High School
  • Elba High School
  • Florala High School
  • Georgiana High School
  • Kinston High School
  • McKenzie High School
  • Pleasant Home High School
  • Red Level High School

Region 3

  • Choctaw County High School
  • Francis Marion School
  • Holy Spirit Catholic School
  • Linden High School
  • Pickens Academy
  • R.C. Hatch High School
  • University Charter School

Region 4

  • Autauga Academy
  • Autaugaville High School
  • Billingsley High School
  • Ellwood Christian Academy
  • Keith High School
  • Maplesville High School
  • Notasulga High School
  • Verbaena High School

Region 5

  • Berry High School
  • Brilliant High School
  • Hubbertville High School
  • Lynn High School
  • Marion County High School
  • Pickens County High School
  • South Lamar High School
  • Sumiton Christian School

Region 6

  • Fayetteville High School
  • Talladega County Central High School
  • The Donoho School
  • Victory Christian School
  • Wadley High School
  • WInterboro High School
  • Woodland High School

Region 7

  • Addison High School
  • Cherokee High School
  • Hackleburg High School
  • Meek High School
  • Phillips High School
  • Shoals Christian School
  • Vina High School
  • Waterloo High School

Region 8

  • Appalachian High School
  • Gaylesville High School
  • Ider High School
  • Ragland High School
  • Spring Garden High School
  • Valley Head High School
  • Woodville High School

For a look at other Fall Sports new area alignments and other seasonal sports to be announced later, as well as additional breakdown information, visit the AHSAA website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week
The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different...
The Stephenson triplets become the Stephenson nurses

Latest News

ACA beat Elmore County in boys basketball.
ACA beats Elmore County in boys hoops
Pike Road's Malik Blocton put pen to paper Monday morning, signing his letter of intent to...
Pike Road's Malik Blocton signs with Auburn
An Alabama lawmaker wants to give high school student-athletes a chance to earn some money for...
Alabama lawmaker wants high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals
Girl's Flag Football final four: Montgomery Catholic vs Wenonah at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Montgomery Catholic vs Wenonah at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Football
3 Fever football teams vying for state titles this week