Blast of cold air heading for Alabama

Highs will be in the 50s for most of the week with overnight lows near or below freezing
Dry and chilly weather this week will give way to some rain chances Christmas Eve and...
Dry and chilly weather this week will give way to some rain chances Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re now only one week away from Christmas Day! Hard to believe, isn’t it? Fortunately the weather will cooperate this week for the most part.

Today will offer a relatively mild start to the workweek with highs in the upper 50s to around 60⁰ under a sunny sky. It’ll be breezy once again as a strong cold front comes through this afternoon. Winds will be northwesterly 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times all day.

Dry and chilly weather will be with us this week.
Dry and chilly weather will be with us this week.

Temperatures will plummet tonight behind that cold front. We’re looking at lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s for the next three nights. Frost and freeze conditions are a good bet each night.

Afternoon temperatures won’t be very warm either with highs only reaching the lower 50s tomorrow, the middle 50s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday. Skies will be mainly sunny again tomorrow and partly to mostly cloudy for the remainder of the workweek.

Subfreezing temperatures are expected for 3 consecutive nights.
Subfreezing temperatures are expected for 3 consecutive nights.

Highs will return to the 60s for everyone on Friday and should remain near or just above 60⁰ throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. Low temperatures will come up too. Look for lows to fall into the mid-30s Thursday night, the lower 40s Friday night, and the 50s both Saturday night and Christmas Eve night.

The seasonally mild holiday temperatures will come courtesy of increased cloudiness and a chance of rain Saturday night, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Showers are possible both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Showers are possible both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It will not rain that entire time. There are some communities that may not see more than a few showers. We’re not looking at storms or severe weather either, which is great news with it being Christmas weekend!

