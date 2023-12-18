Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dozens of people stranded on broken ice on a lake

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.
By Zoe Jones and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Dozens of people are stranded on broken ice on a lake in North Dakota.

Officials said 40 to 50 people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, North Dakota.

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.

“Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable, resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats,” said Christopher Muller, Beltrami County public information officer.

Muller said this is unfortunately a “common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week
The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different...
The Stephenson triplets become the Stephenson nurses

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
Morning Smile: Son surprises mom after 6 months away at Navy boot camp
‘Girls Day at the Capitol’ promotes female involvement in state government