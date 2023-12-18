First Alert: Several mornings below freezing expected this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas if officially just one week away, so what kind of weather do we have leading up to the holiday? The overall weather pattern this workweek favors cooler than normal temperatures, but quiet and dry conditions. Today will offer comfortable start to the workweek with highs in the upper 50s and low 50s under a sunny sky; it will be breezy at times, so be prepared for winds coming from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times today.

Dry and chilly weather will be with us this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will plummet tonight behind that cold front... lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s for the next three nights are anticipated. Frost and freeze conditions are a good bet each night.

Afternoon temperatures won’t be very warm either with highs only reaching the lower 50s tomorrow, the mid 50s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday. The sky will be mainly sunny again tomorrow and partly to mostly cloudy for the remainder of the workweek.

Subfreezing temperatures are expected for 3 consecutive nights. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will return to the 60s for everyone on Friday and should remain near or just above 60⁰ throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. Low temperatures will come up too. Look for lows to fall into the mid 30s Thursday night, the lower 40s Friday night, and the 50s both Saturday night and Christmas Eve night.

The seasonally mild holiday temperatures will come courtesy of increased cloudiness and a chance of rain Saturday night, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Showers are possible both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain that entire time. There are some communities that may not see more than a few showers. We’re not looking at storms or severe weather either, which is great news with it being Christmas weekend!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.