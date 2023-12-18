Advertise
‘Girls Day at the Capitol’ promotes female involvement in state government

By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is “Girls Day at the Capitol” to encourage young women to become involved in state government.

State Rep. Susan DuBose (R - Hoover) is partnering with Miss Alabama’s Teen Elaina Burt to host the event, which is open to girls from across the state in the kindergarten to high school age range.

“Though Alabama currently enjoys its second female governor, a female U.S. senator, and 24 female members of the Alabama Legislature, our state still ranks 47th nationally in the number of women serving as lawmakers,” Rep. DuBose said. “Women bring a unique perspective and a different set of issues, initiatives, and priorities to public service, and it is important for us to encourage future generations of young women to become involved in government and let their voices be heard.”

“Girls Day at the Capitol” will provide participants with the opportunity to meet female elected officials and tour the Alabama Capitol Building and Governor’s Mansion. The schedule of events begins with a private tour of the Capitol followed by a meet and greet with female elected officials. The group will then depart the Capitol for the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, where they will tour the Christmas decorations and participate in a refreshment reception before taking a group photo.

Burt, who is co-hosting the event with DuBose, is a senior at Briarwood Christian School and was selected as Miss Alabama’s Teen in March. She will represent the state in Orlando at the Miss America’s Teen competition in January 2024.

