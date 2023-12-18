Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery woman sentenced in 2017 child sex trafficking case

Laporchie Howard's mug shot from 2017
Laporchie Howard's mug shot from 2017(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge has sentenced the third co-defendant in a child sex trafficking case from 2017.

Laporchie Howard, 27, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 120 months in prison. The judge also ordered her to serve five years of supervised release following that prison term.

This follows Howard’s guilty plea to the charge of sex trafficking a minor.

According to her plea agreement and other court records, Howard was living in an apartment with two co-defendants — D’Vonte Lockley and Tracey Shannon — in an apartment in early 2017. She admitted that an adult and a juvenile were invited to move in, and they engaged in “commercial sex” with both new roommates at a Montgomery hotel in exchange food housing.

“In furtherance of the commercial sex trafficking enterprise, Howard sent various text messages to the other four residents and to customers directing some of the criminal activities. She also set the prices of the commercial sex acts,” the U.S. Department of Justice’s release said.

Prosecutors say Howard used the money from this enterprise to buy drugs for herself and the two victims.

The income from this “commercial sex” was the sole source of income for everyone in the apartment for over a month, prosecutors say.

Lockley and Shannon were previously sentenced for their involvement in the sex trafficking crimes.

The Justice Department says this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the child sexual exploitation and abuse. Click here for more information.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week
The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different...
The Stephenson triplets become the Stephenson nurses

Latest News

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
Mardi Gras 2024 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County
FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Judge issues order keeping Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery for now
WSFA Holiday Happenings 2023 APP
2023 holiday events across central Alabama