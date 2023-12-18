Montgomery woman sentenced in 2017 child sex trafficking case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge has sentenced the third co-defendant in a child sex trafficking case from 2017.

Laporchie Howard, 27, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 120 months in prison. The judge also ordered her to serve five years of supervised release following that prison term.

This follows Howard’s guilty plea to the charge of sex trafficking a minor.

According to her plea agreement and other court records, Howard was living in an apartment with two co-defendants — D’Vonte Lockley and Tracey Shannon — in an apartment in early 2017. She admitted that an adult and a juvenile were invited to move in, and they engaged in “commercial sex” with both new roommates at a Montgomery hotel in exchange food housing.

“In furtherance of the commercial sex trafficking enterprise, Howard sent various text messages to the other four residents and to customers directing some of the criminal activities. She also set the prices of the commercial sex acts,” the U.S. Department of Justice’s release said.

Prosecutors say Howard used the money from this enterprise to buy drugs for herself and the two victims.

The income from this “commercial sex” was the sole source of income for everyone in the apartment for over a month, prosecutors say.

Lockley and Shannon were previously sentenced for their involvement in the sex trafficking crimes.

The Justice Department says this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the child sexual exploitation and abuse. Click here for more information.

