Troy to hire Gerad Parker as next head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have their next head coach of the football team.

According to Pete Thamel with ESPN, Troy has hired Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. Parker took over the role at Notre Dame in February of 2023 after serving as the team’s tight end’s coach in 2022.

Sources: Troy is set to hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as the school’s next coach. A deal is expected to be announced today. Parker is the former interim coach at Purdue and a former assistant at Penn State, WVU and Duke. pic.twitter.com/c9qRrOrSUX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 18, 2023

Parker helped coordinate an Irish offense that averaged 39.1 points per game, which is the second-best in the program’s history behind the 1912 team that averaged 48.6 points per game over eight games.

Parker’s coaching career started in 2005 in the high school ranks at Raceland High School as the wide receivers coach. By 2008, he had already moved to the college ranks when he became UT Martin’s running backs coach. Additionally, he has made stops at Purdue, Duke, Cincinnati, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Prior to coaching, Parker played wide receiver at Kentucky with former Troy head coach Jon Sumrall. During his playing time, he was a four-year letter-winner for the Wildcats. Parker was also an SEC Scholar Athlete Honor Roll selection in 2002-03.

