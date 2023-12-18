Winter starts this week; here’s what it means

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Christmas approaching it may be something to easily overlook. The start of winter is officially this Thursday or Friday depending on your location in the Northern Hemisphere.

In Europe the winter solstice is December 22nd. Here in the United States the start of winter will be late in the day on December 21st. For Alabama the official start of winter will occur at 9:27 p.m. this Thursday.

Once the calendar flips to 2024, our sunsets will get later each day and our daylength will increase. (WSFA 12 News)

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight. In 2023, December 21st and 22nd will be tied for the shortest day of the year in Montgomery with both days featuring 10 hours, 1 minute and 33 seconds of daylight.

Beginning on December 23rd the amount of daylight we observe will begin to slowly climb. Daylight will continue increasing each day until the summer solstice next June.

Between December 23rd and January 22nd we will add 2-3 minutes of daylight each day. That’s the fastest rate at which daylight increases all year in Central Alabama!

The most daylight we add in a single day is exactly two minutes. We’ll add two minutes of daylight each day from March 15-21. After that week the rate at which daylight is added each day will slowly decrease until the summer solstice.

It may seem counterintuitive, but our sunsets have already begun getting later and later. The sun will set in Montgomery at 4:44 p.m. on the day winter begins, December 21st.

The sun will set later and later with each passing day until late June and early July. That’s when the year’s latest sunsets will occur in Montgomery at 7:56 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.