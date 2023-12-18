Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Winter starts this week; here’s what it means

The winter solstice on Thursday marks the shortest day of the year
The summer solstice occurred on Wednesday at 9:58 a.m. CDT.
The summer solstice occurred on Wednesday at 9:58 a.m. CDT.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Christmas approaching it may be something to easily overlook. The start of winter is officially this Thursday or Friday depending on your location in the Northern Hemisphere.

In Europe the winter solstice is December 22nd. Here in the United States the start of winter will be late in the day on December 21st. For Alabama the official start of winter will occur at 9:27 p.m. this Thursday.

Once the calendar flips to 2024, our sunsets will get later each day and our daylength will...
Once the calendar flips to 2024, our sunsets will get later each day and our daylength will increase.(WSFA 12 News)

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight. In 2023, December 21st and 22nd will be tied for the shortest day of the year in Montgomery with both days featuring 10 hours, 1 minute and 33 seconds of daylight.

Beginning on December 23rd the amount of daylight we observe will begin to slowly climb. Daylight will continue increasing each day until the summer solstice next June.

Between December 23rd and January 22nd we will add 2-3 minutes of daylight each day. That’s the fastest rate at which daylight increases all year in Central Alabama!

The most daylight we add in a single day is exactly two minutes. We’ll add two minutes of daylight each day from March 15-21. After that week the rate at which daylight is added each day will slowly decrease until the summer solstice.

It may seem counterintuitive, but our sunsets have already begun getting later and later. The sun will set in Montgomery at 4:44 p.m. on the day winter begins, December 21st.

The sun will set later and later with each passing day until late June and early July. That’s when the year’s latest sunsets will occur in Montgomery at 7:56 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week
The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different...
The Stephenson triplets become the Stephenson nurses

Latest News

Quiet, dry but cooler than normal this week... wet weather tries to return to the forecast...
First Alert: Several mornings below freezing expected this week
Last workweek ahead of Christmas, so what kind of weather can we expect? Amanda breaks down...
Last workweek ahead of Christmas, so what kind of weather can we expect?
Blast of cold air this week
Blast of cold air this week
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week