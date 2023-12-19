2023 Birmingham Bowl events, gameday information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Birmingham Bowl featuring Troy and Duke is Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.

Friday, Dec. 22

Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally 1-5 p.m. in Uptown Birmingham

Music Stage 1-4 p.m.

Troy team pep rally 4-4:30 p.m.

Duke team pep rally 4:30-5 p.m.

Fireworks 5 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 23

Bud Light Fan Fest Tailgate opens in Uptown Birmingham three hours prior to kickoff

Music Stage: 8:30-11 a.m.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

For tickets, directions and more, click here.

