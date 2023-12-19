2023 Birmingham Bowl events, gameday information
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Birmingham Bowl featuring Troy and Duke is Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.
Friday, Dec. 22
- Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally
- 1-5 p.m. in Uptown Birmingham
- Music Stage
- 1-4 p.m.
- Troy team pep rally
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Duke team pep rally
- 4:30-5 p.m.
- Fireworks
- 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 23
- Bud Light Fan Fest Tailgate opens in Uptown Birmingham three hours prior to kickoff
- Music Stage: 8:30-11 a.m.
- Kickoff: 11 a.m.
For tickets, directions and more, click here.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.